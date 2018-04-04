Big-dollar promises for Nigeria athletes as 2018 C'Games begin - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Big-dollar promises for Nigeria athletes as 2018 C’Games begin – The Punch
The Punch
Big-dollar promises for Nigeria athletes as 2018 C'Games begin
The Punch
The Federal Government has promised to reward athletes who win gold for Nigeria at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games with $5,000 each. Sports minister Solomon Dalung, who revealed the financial package for the 90 athletes representing the country …
