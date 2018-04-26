Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations
New York Times
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A jury found Bill Cosby guilty Thursday of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home near here 14 years ago, capping the downfall of one of the world's best-known entertainers, and offering a measure of satisfaction to the …
Bill Cosby convicted on three counts of sexual assault
Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual assault trial in milestone for #MeToo era
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era
