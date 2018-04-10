Bill Cosby paid $3.4m to silence woman he had sexually assaulted, prosecutor says - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby paid $3.4m to silence woman he had sexually assaulted, prosecutor says – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Bill Cosby paid $3.4m to silence woman he had sexually assaulted, prosecutor says
The Guardian
Bill Cosby began his retrial on Monday at Montgomery county court of common pleas in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images. Bill Cosby paid $3.4m to buy the silence of a young woman he had previously drugged and then …
Opening of Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial shapes up as another #MeToo moment, complete with topless protester
Bill Cosby paid Andrea Constand $3.4 million to settle civil suit in 2006
Bill Cosby Paid His Sex Assault Accuser $3.38 Million in Settlement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!