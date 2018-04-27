Bill Cosby Risks 30 Years In Prison — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby Risks 30 Years In Prison

Bill Cosby’s second trial on sexual assault charges ended on Thursday with the embattled entertainer found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and ordered to remain confined to his home pending sentencing.

A Pennsylvania jury yesterday found the iconic comic guilty of drugging and sexually-violating Andrea Constand, his one-time mentee, in his home in 2004.

Although Cosby had claimed that the act was consensual, the jury found him guilty after 52 hours of deliberations.

What happens now that comedian Bill Cosby has been convicted? – He’s allowed to go home

– He can’t leave Pennsylvania

– He will be subject to GPS monitoring

– He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count

– He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count

– He plans to appeal the verdict

The trial saw a lot of women accuse him of sexual assault dating back to decades. In the trial, five women including Constand testified against him.

The date for a judge to determine Cosby’s prison term is not yet known, according to authorities.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby lashes out at prosecutor in expletive-laden tirade in courtroom after conviction in sexual assault retrial. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 26, 2018

State law could allow a maximum possible penalty of 10 years per charge — or 30 years total.

Meanwhile, Thomas Mesereau, Cosby’s Lawyer, has expressed disappointment with the verdict. His lawyers have also said that he will appeal.

Defiant Cosby, 80, waved his hand up high as he left Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania yesterday.

The married star showed no emotion and looked down at the table in front of him as the verdicts were read — prompting some of his victims in the gallery to burst into tears.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby found guilty on all three counts in sexual assault retrial. — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

He remains on $1million bail awaiting to be sentenced within the next 90 days.

The verdict marks the first celebrity sexual assault conviction since the eruption of the #MeToo movement with Harvey Weinstein whistleblower Rose McGowan praising the guilty verdict.

