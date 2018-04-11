Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Mistrial Request Denied by Judge - E! Online — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Mistrial Request Denied by Judge – E! Online
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Mistrial Request Denied by Judge
A judge denied on Wednesday a request by Bill Cosby's lawyers to declare another mistrial in his sexual assault case after a witness outburst. Chelan Lasha had addressed the former Cosby Show star directly in court after testifying about his alleged …
