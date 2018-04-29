Bill Gates and Larry Page pledge $12 million to universal flu vaccine — Nigeria Today

Bill Gates and Larry Page pledge $12 million to universal flu vaccine

Two of the biggest names in tech have joined forces to help bring an end to the flu. Bill Gates and Larry Page have pledged $12 million to researchers working to develop a universal vaccine for the flu.

The post Bill Gates and Larry Page pledge $12 million to universal flu vaccine appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

