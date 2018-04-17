Billboard Music Awards 2018: Meet The Top Rap Female Artiste Nominees — Nigeria Today

Billboard Music Awards 2018: Meet The Top Rap Female Artiste Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed, and it’s Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in the lead with 15 BBMA nominations apiece. Top Rap Female Artist Nominees Bhad Bhabie Cardi b Nicki Minaj READ ALSO: See Full List Of Nominees – Billboard Music Awards 2018 <Top Rap Female […]

