 Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran And Bruno Mars Top Nominees List (See Full List) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran And Bruno Mars Top Nominees List (See Full List) – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran And Bruno Mars Top Nominees List (See Full List)
360Nobs.com
The nominees list for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards is out. Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars tops the list with 15 BBMA nominations each. Meanwhile, in the Top Artist category, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Kendrick are up against Drake who has
Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars top Billboard Music Awards 2018 nominees listInformation Nigeria
Kelly Clarkson to host the 2018 Billboard Music AwardsUPI.com
Kendrick Lamar & Drake To Compete For Top Artist At 2018 ​Billboard Music AwardsNigerian Entertainment Today
Music Times –FOX43.com –Broadway World –Yahoo Celebrity
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.