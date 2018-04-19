 Billionaire kidnapper: What police did for 45 officers who arrested Evans — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Billionaire kidnapper: What police did for 45 officers who arrested Evans

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced special promotions for 45 officers who participated in the successful arrest of notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans. The development came barely a year after Evans was arrested in Lagos alongside over 20 suspected members of his gang. A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, a spokesperson for the PSC, said the […]

Billionaire kidnapper: What police did for 45 officers who arrested Evans

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.