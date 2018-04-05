Bird announces launch of electric scooter service in Austin - KVUE.com — Nigeria Today

Bird announces launch of electric scooter service in Austin – KVUE.com
Bird announces launch of electric scooter service in Austin
With the help of scooters, Bird's mission is to reduce traffic and congestion while also making your "last-mile" trips a bit easier. Author: Rebecca Flores. Published: 2:33 PM CDT April 5, 2018. Updated: 3:06 PM CDT April 5, 2018. AUSTIN — Beep, beep …
