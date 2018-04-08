Bishop Gatimu Girls: Where Mashirima Kapombe, Amani wore grass-green skirts - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today

Bishop Gatimu Girls: Where Mashirima Kapombe, Amani wore grass-green skirts – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Bishop Gatimu Girls: Where Mashirima Kapombe, Amani wore grass-green skirts
SDE Entertainment News
Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls,' a perennial top performer in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams was founded in 1960 by late Bishop Caesar Gatimu. Images of its students ecstatically jumping in celebration every end of February after …
Talent galore at drama festival
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!