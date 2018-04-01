 Connect with Nigerians now before devil takes over, Bishop Kukah writes Buhari - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Connect with Nigerians now before devil takes over, Bishop Kukah writes Buhari – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Connect with Nigerians now before devil takes over, Bishop Kukah writes Buhari
Vanguard
In what could be described as his Easter message, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah has on Sunday told President Muhammadu Buhari that he has kept his distant enough from Nigerians, noting that time has come for him to connect with them to
Bishop Kukah Calls For Introspection In Easter MessageCHANNELS TELEVISION
Kukah writes Buhari: We thought we had overcome ethnicity but you brought it back with vengeanceTheCable
Easter Message: Kukah warns Buhari over leadership styleNigeria Today
Concise News –Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog) –Daily Trust
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.