Bishop Kukah warns Buhari — Nigeria Today

Bishop Kukah warns Buhari
Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to adjust his style of leadership. Kukah said this in his Easter message titled: ‘Easter Message to Mr. President And All Nigerians’. “Mr. President, you are too distant from your people. “There is a sad feeling that you do […]
