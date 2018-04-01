 Bishop Kukah warns Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bishop Kukah warns Buhari

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to adjust his style of leadership. Kukah said this in his Easter message titled: ‘Easter Message to Mr. President And All Nigerians’. “Mr. President, you are too distant from your people. “There is a sad feeling that you do […]

Bishop Kukah warns Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.