Bishop Oyedepo Explains Why Nigeria May Continue To Struggle — Nigeria Today

Bishop Oyedepo Explains Why Nigeria May Continue To Struggle

Dr David Oyedepo, the Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota in Ogun, has advised parents to inculcate moral in their children for them to become better leaders in the future.

Oyedepo gave the advice in his address at the 15th Inaugural Lecture of the institution on Monday in Ota. The lecture is entitled: “Lengthening Cords and Strengthening Stakes: Leadership Praxis and Transcendence in Counselling Practice.’’

According to him, building a strong nation is a collective effort that needs to start from homes.

“Every individual has been victims of unskilled leadership at all levels, especially in family, business and career levels.

“If the nation and other African countries do not have the required skill to get some tasks done, they will continue to struggle with their challenges forever,’’ he said.

The chancellor said that many of the crises and challenges being experienced in the country was as result of bad leadership.

Oyedepo called for strong leadership institutions that would address the challenges.

In her lecture, Prof. Aize Obayan, said that greater attention should be paid to the family, parenting structure, child rearing practices, mind formation and the roles of schools, so as to have responsible citizens.

Obayan, a former Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said that lack of quality education, misplaced values and cultural disorientation were major factors militating against good leadership in the country.

According to her, universities should not only offer qualitative knowledge-based curriculum, but also train students to be relevant in their time.

She said that negligence of education had been a challenge that led to poor leadership in Nigeria.

“The governance in a nation cannot be achieved without educating the young in the art of leadership.

“The goal of leadership is service, but the skill required to serve a nation at all levels is quality education,” she said.

Obayan stressed the need to equip students with required skill and aptitude for political leadership, especially for them to be responsible leaders in whatever vocation they find themselves.

She stressed the need for leaders to be thoroughly educated, build capacity and relevance from the university so as to contribute to national development.

Obayan implored universities to embrace innovation and efficiency and as well prepare for change, by setting the right priorities in the face of continuous influx of new demands.

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Bishop Oyedepo Explains Why Nigeria May Continue To Struggle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

