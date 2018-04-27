Bisola, Ex-BBNaija 2017 Ist runner-up hits I million followers, IG account verified — Nigeria Today

Bisola, Ex-BBNaija 2017 Ist runner-up hits I million followers, IG account verified

Bisola Aiyeola, ex-BBNaija (See Gobe) 2017, who recently garnered 1.1 million followers on her Instagram account, has gotten her account verified with the blue mark. The Nigerian-British talented actress, singer, MC and presenter, is the first former housemate to hit one million followers on Instagram. Bisola, has already been getting congratulatory messages from her fans […]

The post Bisola, Ex-BBNaija 2017 Ist runner-up hits I million followers, IG account verified appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

