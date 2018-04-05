 Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today
Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BN

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Music

Temple Music artiste, Bisola Aiyeola is out with a crisp new music video for her single, Luchia. The colourful music video is brought to you by Temple Motion Pictures. Produced by talented beat-maker, Rhyme Bamz, multi-talented Bisola sings about her rejection at different auditions before she finally found her breakthrough at Big Brother Nigeria (BBN). […]

