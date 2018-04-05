Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BN
Temple Music artiste, Bisola Aiyeola is out with a crisp new music video for her single, Luchia. The colourful music video is brought to you by Temple Motion Pictures. Produced by talented beat-maker, Rhyme Bamz, multi-talented Bisola sings about her rejection at different auditions before she finally found her breakthrough at Big Brother Nigeria (BBN). […]
The post Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!