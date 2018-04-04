Bitcoin Bulls Need to Defend $7K as Corrective Rally Stalls — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Bulls Need to Defend $7K as Corrective Rally Stalls
Bitcoin’s corrective rally has run out of steam in the last 12 hours, but only a clear break below $7,000 would kill the odds of a move higher.
