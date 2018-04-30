Bitcoin Cash Adoption Continues: Crypto Cafebar, Gold Vendor, Concealed-Carry Clothing — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Adoption Continues: Crypto Cafebar, Gold Vendor, Concealed-Carry Clothing

An increasing number of stores have started accepting bitcoin cash (BCH) and a few other cryptocurrencies. This bitcoin cash adoption roundup features five vendors that recently started accepting the digital currency including a brand new cafebar dedicated to 15 cryptocurrencies.

Coins Crypto Cafebar

Japan is a leader when it comes to the number of merchants accepting cryptocurrencies since its Payment Services Act, which went into effect in April of last year, legalizes cryptocurrency as a means of payment.

A new cafebar inspired by cryptocurrencies is gearing up to open in Osaka, Japan. Coins cryptocurrency cafe and bar announced earlier this week that its grand opening will be on May 12. There will also be pre-opening events prior to that date.

The address of the establishment is Osaka prefecture Osaka-shi Naniwa-ku Nihonbashi 4-7-26 Wonder 3 Building 3F.

The cafebar has 23 seats, giving it a spacious feel “where many people can talk face to face,” the company described. “We have a large selection of foods and original goods” based on “15 kinds of [crypto]currencies, and all of the staff have names of virtual currencies,” Coins elaborated, adding that:

It is a space where you can use virtual currencies in real life.

In addition to fiat and credit cards, the cafebar currently lists the following payment options on its website: “BTC (bitcoin), BCH (bitcoin cash), ETH (ether), MONA (monacoin), LSK (lisk), XEM (nem), [and] LTC (litecoin).”

Safecast

Safecast is an international, volunteer-centered organization devoted to open citizen science for the environment. Co-founder and Director of Global Operations, Sean Bonner, shared with news.Bitcoin.com:

We design hardware and software for specific environmental monitoring…we design the hardware and make the designs open, and then our partner distributors build the kits and sell them. Kithub is our primary global distributor.

On the organization’s website, there are links to products, such as the Safecast environmental monitoring devices including the Bgeigie nano geiger counter kit and the Safecast air quality monitoring kit, that are hosted on Kithub’s website. Kithub accepts BCH and BTC through Bitpay.

Undertech

Undertech sells concealed-carry clothing such as shirts, shorts, jackets, vests, legging, purses, holsters, safes, belly bands, and other concealment items.

The company recently integrated Coinbase Commerce as a checkout option on the Undertechundercover website, allowing customers to pay with BCH, BTC, ETH, and LTC.

Goldsilver

Goldsilver is a website that sells precious metals, founded by Mike Maloney, a precious metals advisor and author. The site sells gold bars, gold coins, gold jewelry, silver bars, and silver coins. The company recently started accepting BCH and BTC via Bitpay.

Furthermore, “Bitcoin and bitcoin cash orders receive a 3% cash discount on all purchases,” the company detailed.

Rebecca Z

Japanese Jewelry site Rebecca Z, which sells “everyday jewelry for working women”, is now accepting BCH and BTC via Bitpay.

“We decided to introduce bitcoin payments to simplify payment procedures,” the company explained, adding that this method will allow them to cope with the need to exchange different currencies on e-commerce sites.

What do you think of the adoption rate of BCH and other cryptocurrencies? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, Coins cafebar, Safecast, Undertech, Goldsilver, and Rebecca Z.

