Bitcoin Cash Meetups Grow Wildly Across the Globe — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Meetups Grow Wildly Across the Globe

Over the past few months, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network has grown immensely as far as infrastructure support, merchant adoption, and the development of interesting on-chain applications. Another metric that’s been growing wildly is the significant increase of BCH focused meetups popping up in countries worldwide as organizers of these groups steadily push bitcoin cash adoption.

Bitcoin Cash Meetups See Worldwide Growth

There are a lot of ways people can learn and support blockchain technology and cryptocurrency solutions. Some people research the subject of bitcoin and only take it so far by reading about digital currencies, and maybe participating in online forums. Then other individuals looking for a more ‘hands-on’ approach attend bitcoin-focused conferences, and meetups. These days as bitcoin cash support grows many people across the globe are organizing or attending BCH-centric meetups. Lots of individuals use the website Meetup, a group-organizing platform for a variety of interests and hobbies including cryptocurrencies.

Since the inception of bitcoin cash, individuals started utilizing the Meetup platform to form BCH groups that meet on a regular schedule. Now there is a vast quantity of BCH groups meeting regularly in regions such as San Francisco, Tokyo, Boston, Seoul, London, Amsterdam, Nigeria, Kenya, Hong Kong, Toronto, Seattle, Orange County, Brazil, Malaysia, Helsinki, Beijing, Cancun, Sweden, and many more. Further, there are BCH-focused organizations like the nonprofit Bitcoin Cash Fund that helps organizers bootstrap BCH meetups worldwide.

The Bitcoin Cash Fund, @BCHMeetups, and Other Organizations Help Spread More BCH Meetups

The Bitcoin Cash Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading BCH adoption on a global level as a “peer-to-peer electronic cash system,” as Satoshi Nakamoto intended. The fund sponsors another group called @BCHMeetups who can be followed on Twitter. The Twitter handle publishes posts on bitcoin cash meetups taking place in many different countries. Moreover, the group shares information on where individuals can find meetups in their area and it publishes pictures and stories from events that have already happened.

Some of the BCH meetups worldwide have pretty large groups that participate in the regular meetings focused on promoting bitcoin cash. For instance, the BCH Seoul meetup has 529 members, London (433), Tokyo (558), and Oslo (727), and these groups keep climbing in number. In addition to the @BCHMeetups Twitter handle, people can find BCH-centric groups using events.Bitcoin.com which displays a multitude of bitcoin cash meetups globally. As the cryptocurrency revolution grows more popular, bitcoin cash focused meetups worldwide are seeing more and more people wanting to learn about this innovative technology, or participate spreading global BCH adoption.

What do you think about BCH meetups growing in number worldwide? Do you attend a cryptocurrency focused meetup in your area? We’d like to hear your thoughts on this subject in the comments below.

Images via @BCHMeetups, Meetup.com, and events.Bitcoin.com

Images via @BCHMeetups, Meetup.com, and events.Bitcoin.com

