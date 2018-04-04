Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Remains Supported — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Remains Supported

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price traded above the $700 level before facing minor offers near $725 against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $685 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair remains supported on the downside around the $680 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin cash price is currently trading in a positive zone against the US Dollar. BCH/USD remains supported on the downside near the broken resistance at $680.

Bitcoin Cash Price Support

There were further recoveries above the $675 level in bitcoin cash price against the US Dollar. The price moved higher and managed to break a major resistance at $680. Later, it succeeded in moving past the $700 level as well. It is now placed nicely above the $680 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the upside move was protected by the $723-725 zone.

A high was formed at $723 before the price started a minor downside correction. It moved below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $623 low to $723 high. On the downside, there is a decent support above the $680 level and the 100 hourly SMA. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $685 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. The same trend line support is close to the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $623 low to $723 high.

Therefore, if the price moves down further, it may find support near the $680 level. On the upside, the price has to break the $725 resistance to gain traction towards $750.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is slightly moving in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is moving down below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $680

Major Resistance Level – $725

