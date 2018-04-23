Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD To Surge Above $1,300 — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD To Surge Above $1,300

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price is a major uptrend and is currently well above $1,250 against the US Dollar.

There is a key contracting triangle forming with support at $1,240 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair will most likely accelerate higher and it could soon break the $1,300 level in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price is soaring higher to break $1,300 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD remains in a nasty uptrend with supports at $1,250 and $1,240.

Bitcoin Cash Price Trend

There was no stopping buyers as bitcoin cash price climbed above the $1,200 level against the US Dollar. The price even succeeded in trading above the $1,250 level to set the pace for more gains. The last swing high was at $1,265 from where there was a minor downside correction. It declined and tested the $1,200 support area, which acted as a strong barrier for sellers.

A new recovery wave was initiated and the price moved above the $1,250 level. It is currently trading above the last swing high at $1,265. It means the price could break the 1.236 fib extension of the last decline from the $1,265 high to $1,181 low. Once there is a break above the mentioned fib extension, the price may perhaps break the $1,300 level. The next stop could be the 1.618 fib extension of the last decline from the $1,265 high to $1,181 low at $1,317. At the moment, there is a key contracting triangle forming with support at $1,240 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair.

Looking at the chart, the triangle resistance may meet buyers near the $1,320 level. Therefore, the next reaction zone on the upside could be $1,317-1,320.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is moving back in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is moving higher towards the 70 level.

Major Support Level – $1,250

Major Resistance Level – $1,320

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD To Surge Above $1,300 appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

