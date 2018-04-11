Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – Can BCH/USD Break $660? — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – Can BCH/USD Break $660?

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price is slowly recovering and is currently trading above $640 against the US Dollar.

There is a new connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $642 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair has to move above the $660 resistance to retest the $680 resistance in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price is back in a positive zone above $640 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is now above 100 hourly SMA and looks set to break the $660 resistance.

Bitcoin Cash Price Resistance

Yesterday, there was a sharp downside correction below $640 in bitcoin cash price against the US Dollar. The price traded as low as $625 where buyers appeared. There were two attempts to break $625, but the price succeeded in overcoming selling pressure. As a result, there was an upside move and the price moved above the $640 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Moreover, there was a break above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $682 high to $625 low. At the moment, the price is placed nicely above the $640 support, but it is facing a major hurdle near $660. The mentioned $660 resistance is the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $682 high to $625 low. A break above the $660 resistance would open the doors for more gains in the near term. The next hurdle for buyers is near the $680 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near $645 and the 100 hourly SMA. There is also a new connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $642 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is now in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently near the 60 level.

Major Support Level – $640

Major Resistance Level – $660

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – Can BCH/USD Break $660? appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

