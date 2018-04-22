Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Primed for Gains — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Primed for Gains

Key Points

Bitcoin price rocketed higher and moved above a major resistance at $8,500 against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $8,650 on the 4-hours chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is currently consolidating above $8,600 and it primed for more gains in the near term.

Bitcoin price is back in a bullish trend above $8,000 against the US Dollar. BTC/USD will most likely extend gains above $9,000 in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Support

This past week, there was a solid support base formed near $7,800 in bitcoin price against the US Dollar. The price started an upside move and broke the $8,500 resistance. It was a major move that pushed the price in a bullish wave towards the $9,000 level. It traded as high as $9,080 before sellers appeared. Later, a minor downside correction was initiated below $9,000.

BTC price tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $7,828 low to $9,080 high. However, the downside move seems to be limited by the $8,700 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $8,650 on the 4-hours chart of the BTC/USD pair. Moreover, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $7,828 low to $9,080 high is at $8,602. Therefore, there are many supports on the way down up to $8,600. Furthermore, the previous resistance at $8,500 may perhaps act as a strong support.

Looking at the chart, there is a significant uptrend in place above the $8,500 support. Once the current correction phase is over, the price will most likely bounce back towards $9,000. Above the stated $9,000, the price could even test the al-important $10,000 level.

Looking at the technical indicators:

4-hours MACD – The MACD for BTC/USD is slightly in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI is moving lower from the 80 level.

Major Support Level – $8,500

Major Resistance Level – $9,000

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Primed for Gains appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

