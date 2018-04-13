Bitmain Gets Go-Ahead for US Bitcoin Mining Operation — Nigeria Today

Bitmain Gets Go-Ahead for US Bitcoin Mining Operation
A Washington state county has agreed to allow Bitmain subsidiary Ant Creek LLC to lease 10 acres of land with an option to buy.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!