Bitpay Adds Bitcoin Cash Support An Alternative To Bitcoin - CryptoGlobe — Nigeria Today

Bitpay Adds Bitcoin Cash Support An Alternative To Bitcoin – CryptoGlobe
CryptoGlobe
Bitpay Adds Bitcoin Cash Support An Alternative To Bitcoin
Bitpay, global Bitcoin payment service provider, in a blog post announced that the company has added support for Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It will be the first time in since its inception that it will process payment in a digital token other than Bitcoin …
BitPay Merchants Can Now Accept Bitcoin Cash Payments
