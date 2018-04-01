 Bitpay Adds Bitcoin Cash Support An Alternative To Bitcoin - CryptoGlobe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bitpay Adds Bitcoin Cash Support An Alternative To Bitcoin – CryptoGlobe

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CryptoGlobe

Bitpay Adds Bitcoin Cash Support An Alternative To Bitcoin
CryptoGlobe
Bitpay, global Bitcoin payment service provider, in a blog post announced that the company has added support for Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It will be the first time in since its inception that it will process payment in a digital token other than Bitcoin
BitPay Merchants Can Now Accept Bitcoin Cash PaymentsNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.