Bitter rivals' embrace shakes up Kenyan politics - swissinfo.ch — Nigeria Today

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics – swissinfo.ch
|
swissinfo.ch
|
Bitter rivals' embrace shakes up Kenyan politics
swissinfo.ch
FILE PHOTO: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) greets opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after addressing a news conference at the Harambee house office in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas …
Podcast: The Poor State of Kenyan Politics
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!