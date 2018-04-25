 Bizman docked for allegedly defrauding business associate of N141.6m - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Bizman docked for allegedly defrauding business associate of N141.6m – Vanguard

Bizman docked for allegedly defrauding business associate of N141.6m
By Onozure Dania. Lagos—A businessman, Chekwube Okafor, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate's court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N141.6 million from his business associate under the pretext of exporting woods to China. Okafor
