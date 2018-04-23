 Black Don’t Crack & Janet Jackson is Proof! — Nigeria Today
Black Don’t Crack & Janet Jackson is Proof!

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

If you’ve ever doubted the phrase, Black Don’t Crack, 51 year old musician Janet Jackson is all the proof that you’ll ever need.

The music star shared these stunning photos shot by @solaimanfazel as she announced new dates on her State of the World Tour.

Her run of U.S. shows kicks off in July at New Orleans’ Essence Festival and wraps up the following month at San Francisco’s Outside Lands.

See photos below:

Janet Jackson Janet Jackson Janet Jackson

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

