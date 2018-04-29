Black Panther stars, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are both in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Black Panther stars, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are both in Lagos

Hollywood A-List actresses, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are both in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Black Panther stars are seen in a photo shared by Lupita on her Instagram page which also showed her current location to be Lagos.

“Girls Trip! #Lagos #Nigeria,” she captioned the photo.

After she shared the photo, Hollywood actress Uzo Aduba, who is from Nigeria, reacted by encouraging her to enjoy the country.

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon also commented, saying she wants to come to Nigeria. This is the first time Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira will be visiting Nigeria and the reason not yet stated, but it is likely to have something to do with Black Panther.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Black Panther stars, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are both in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

