Black Panther Tenth Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time — Nigeria Today

Black Panther Tenth Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time

Black Panther” has officially sailed passed “Titanic” to become third in the rankings for America’s top-grossing film of all time. The marvel blockbuster has had another big weekend earning an additional $8.4m in its eighth weekend of release for a total U.S. box office haul of $665.3m, according to ComScore. The Marvel blockbuster overtook James […]

