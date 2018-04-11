 Black Panther: US County declares April 10 Sope Aluko Day - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Black Panther: US County declares April 10 Sope Aluko Day – The Punch

Sope Aluko, the only Nigerian actress in viral movie, Black Panther, has been honoured with her very own day, April 10, by the the Miami-Dade County in Florida, United States. The county proclaimed April 10 will henceforth be known as Sope Aluko Day

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

