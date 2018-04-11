Black Panther: US County declares April 10 Sope Aluko Day - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Black Panther: US County declares April 10 Sope Aluko Day – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Black Panther: US County declares April 10 Sope Aluko Day
The Punch
Sope Aluko, the only Nigerian actress in viral movie, Black Panther, has been honoured with her very own day, April 10, by the the Miami-Dade County in Florida, United States. The county proclaimed April 10 will henceforth be known as Sope Aluko Day …
Miami-Dade County proclaims April 10 Sope Aluko Day
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!