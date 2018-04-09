 Blackmagic’s 4K cinema camera fits in your hands — and maybe your budget — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Blackmagic’s 4K cinema camera fits in your hands — and maybe your budget

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is a handheld cinema camera with features like dual native ISO and HDR. With a retail price under $1,300, more videographers will be able to get their hands on Blackmagic gear.

The post Blackmagic’s 4K cinema camera fits in your hands — and maybe your budget appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.