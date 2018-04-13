 'Blame poor teachers' welfare for Osun pupils' performance' - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Blame poor teachers’ welfare for Osun pupils’ performance’ – The Punch

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

'Blame poor teachers' welfare for Osun pupils' performance'
The Punch
A former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Adejare Bello, has blamed the unimpressive performance of pupils of Osun origin in external exterminations on the poor welfare package of teachers in the state. Bello said this in an interview
UNIOSUN hosts African Forest Forum workshop in OsogboThe Eagle Online
Osun Govt Laments Poor Sponsor Of Pilgrims To JerusalemIndependent Newspapers Limited
'Osun has surpassed others in promoting education'The Nation Newspaper

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.