 Blame S’East govs, not Buhari for region’s woes—APC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Blame S’East govs, not Buhari for region’s woes—APC

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Peter Okutu

BAKALIKI—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, Dr. Chris Adolawam yesterday stressed that the short-changing and marginalization of Ndigbo within the South East region was not the fault of President Muhammadu Buhari but that of some South East Governors who are only interested in what concerns them personally.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

APC
APC

The APC governorship aspirant stated this while briefing newsmen immediately after a phone in programme hosted by Unity Fm in Abakaliki.

According to him, “the President had put modalities in place to ensure the economic development and sustainability of federal government policies in every sector of the economy within the region.”

On his political ambition, the APC chieftain emphasized that “if he wins the 2019 governorship election, his administration would focus on the industrialization of the state and human capital development.”

According to him, “the stakeholders also agreed to allow a free and fair congress that will lead to the ushering in of new executives to pilot the affairs of the party.”

Awam who is a 2019 governorship aspirant in Ebonyi state, expressed hope that the party will be united and focused so as to be able to mount a credible opposition to the ruling PDP in the state.

My administration will be people-oriented. The citizens will be economically empowered to face every financial challenge. We will make sure that industries are established in different parts of the state. We are richly blessed in Ebonyi and these natural deposits need to be harnessed for the benefits of the people.”

 

The post Blame S’East govs, not Buhari for region’s woes—APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.