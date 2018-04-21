 Bloated staff: Akufo-Addo must admit he deceived Ghanaians – Lecturer - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Bloated staff: Akufo-Addo must admit he deceived Ghanaians – Lecturer – GhanaWeb

GhanaWeb

Bloated staff: Akufo-Addo must admit he deceived Ghanaians – Lecturer
President Nana Akufo-Addo has been asked to publicly concede that he deceived Ghanaians when he promised that his government will protect the public purse. Appointments made by the president so far show a “waste” of the taxpayers' money, a political
