Bloated staff: Akufo-Addo must admit he deceived Ghanaians – Lecturer - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Bloated staff: Akufo-Addo must admit he deceived Ghanaians – Lecturer
President Nana Akufo-Addo has been asked to publicly concede that he deceived Ghanaians when he promised that his government will protect the public purse. Appointments made by the president so far show a “waste” of the taxpayers' money, a political …
Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
These are the names of Akufo-Addo's 998 staffers
Presidency submits list of workers at the Jubilee House to Parliament for 2017
