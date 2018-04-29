Blockchain-based GLN hopes to challenge Steam and Apple gaming platforms — Nigeria Today

Blockchain-based GLN hopes to challenge Steam and Apple gaming platforms

Steam has many rivals, and now a block-chain based start-up is hoping to provide an alternative platform for independent game developers to fund, develop, and sell their passion projects.

The post Blockchain-based GLN hopes to challenge Steam and Apple gaming platforms appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

