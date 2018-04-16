 Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Technology | 0 comments

Experts say blockchain technology will be introduced to voting systems in the US in the next couple of years. That could make voting more secure, but might also have unforeseen consequences.

The post Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.