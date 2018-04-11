Blockchain Startup Protocol Labs Launches $5M Research Grant Program — Nigeria Today

Blockchain Startup Protocol Labs Launches $5M Research Grant Program
Protocol Labs, the company behind Filecoin and other projects, has announced a research grant program worth $5 million initially.
