Bloomberg Pledges $4.5 Million to Cover US in Paris Climate Agreement – Here's How YOU Can Make an Impact Too - One Green Planet — Nigeria Today

Bloomberg Pledges $4.5 Million to Cover US in Paris Climate Agreement – Here’s How YOU Can Make an Impact Too – One Green Planet
|
One Green Planet
|
Bloomberg Pledges $4.5 Million to Cover US in Paris Climate Agreement – Here's How YOU Can Make an Impact Too
One Green Planet
It goes without saying that Donald Trump has created a lot of controversy with his words in actions since entering the political sphere, but one decision that has perhaps isolated the United States the most is his choice to remove the U.S. from the …
Hundreds of Leading Scientists Stand Up for Science Integrity and Plead for Climate Action
Net zero is the aim. But the Tories won't get us there
Michael Bloomberg 'to Write $4.5M Check to Cover US Commitment to Paris Climate Agreement'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!