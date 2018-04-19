Blow to Kalonzo as churches reject 'Koma declaration' - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Blow to Kalonzo as churches reject ‘Koma declaration’ – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Blow to Kalonzo as churches reject 'Koma declaration'
The Standard
Clergy leaders from Lower Eastern region have criticized the “Koma declaration” that saw community leaders, professionals and elders vow to support Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's ambition to become the president in 2022. Earlier this month, the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!