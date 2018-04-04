 BN Bridal Shower: Feyi's Garden Themed Party! #Niflovesfey - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BN Bridal Shower: Feyi’s Garden Themed Party! #Niflovesfey – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

BN Bridal Shower: Feyi's Garden Themed Party! #Niflovesfey
BellaNaija
The lovely bride Feyi had her perfect garden themed bridal shower on the 31st of March 2018 in an outdoor location in Banana Island, Lagos. Feyi was surrounded by her friends who shared loving words of advice as well as reflect on the bride's past life

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.