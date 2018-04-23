 BN Playlist of The Week: Slim Daddy — Nigeria Today
Made Men Music Group (MMMG) frontline act Tekno‘s talent is currently indisputable as the singer always manages to make every release a hit and consistently so. The artist/producer proudly stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s top musical exports to the world and we have decided to honor him with a curation of his top songs into this playlist titled Slim Daddy.

Check out the playlist below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Listen below:


  1. Holiday feat. Davido
    Tekno

    4:05


  2. Onyenekwu [Remix] feat. Ice Prince
    Tekno

    3:56


  3. Dance
    Tekno

    3:22


  4. Pana
    Tekno

    4:05


  5. Duro
    Tekno

    3:32


  6. Wash
    Tekno

    3:14


  7. Rara
    Tekno

    3:58


  8. Where
    Tekno

    3:39


  9. Diana
    Tekno

    4:19


  10. Yawa
    Tekno

    3:56


  11. GO
    Tekno

    4:02

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

