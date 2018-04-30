BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman — Nigeria Today

BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman
Nigerian soul/RnB singer Omawumi is definitely one of the best talents the country has brought forward musically and this week is dedicated to the self-styled Wonder Woman.
Check out the playlist below and bump to her top tracks as curated by the music team. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section.
Listen below:
-
In the Music
Omawumi
5:16
-
Bottom Belle feat. Flavour
Omawumi
3:28
-
Chocolata feat. Naeto C
Omawumi
3:57
-
Finally
Omawumi
4:12
-
You Must Love Me
Omawumi
3:53
-
If You Ask Me
Omawumi
3:43
-
Today Na Today
Omawumi
3:36
-
Warn Yourself feat. Wizkid
Omawumi
3:41
-
Serious Love Nwantinti
Omawumi
3:42
-
Me Ke feat. Kiss Daniel
Omawumi
4:01
