 BN TV: DJ Neptune talks on his Challenges and Success Story on EbonyLife TV’s “EL Now” — Nigeria Today
BN TV: DJ Neptune talks on his Challenges and Success Story on EbonyLife TV’s “EL Now”

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

In the new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s EL NOW, the talented DJ Neptune discusses the trials and challenges that he has encountered on his journey to becoming a highly requested DJ as well as his wins and success story. He also offers advice to up and coming Disc Jockeys.

Watch:

The post BN TV: DJ Neptune talks on his Challenges and Success Story on EbonyLife TV's "EL Now" appeared first on BellaNaija

