BNxBBNaija3: Get the LIVE UPDATES of the Finale on BellaNaija – Who Will Win? — Nigeria Today

BNxBBNaija3: Get the LIVE UPDATES of the Finale on BellaNaija – Who Will Win?

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The Big Brother Naija show is ending today! And after 11 weeks with 20 contestants, we are all eager to know who will win ₦45 million worth of prizes!

The finale show is happening right now in South Africa and you can catch it on DStv on Channel 198 or on GOtv on channel 29.

If not, here are the live updates!

…

7:00 PM – It has started! We’re welcomed by our favourite host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu! While Bisola is hosting the finale show in Lagos!

7:05 PM – Fia Fia! Davido opening the show with an energetic performance.

7:15 PM – Biggie gives them the last talk.

7:21 PM – Cheers to the Top 5 contestants with Ebuka!

7:23 PM – Ebuka gives the housemates a chance to debunk the rumours about them from outside and inside the house.

7:25 PM – Aww touching shout-outs from the housemates’ families.

7:27 PM – Previous housemates made videos for the last 5 contestants too.

7:29 PM – A special guest is in the house. Nathan from the auditors.

7:32 PM – Wow Nina has been evicted!

7:40 PM – Performance by Mr Real – Idowest

7:41 PM – Nina comes out on stage. Says her relationship with Miracle will not end after the show. Okurrrr!

7:44 PM – Routing for her man! Nina says Miracle or Nina will win.

7:45 PM – Evicted housemates predict who will win.

7:50 PM – Performance by Kaffy and her dance group

Kaffy dancing to Niniola’s Saro. #BBNaija BNxBBNaija3 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 22, 2018

7:55 PM – It’s recap time! The best and not good moments from BBNaija3! It was really a season for double wahala!

8:00 PM – Oops another eviction.

8:02 PM – Alex has been evicted!

The last housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija House is: Alex#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija3 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 22, 2018

8:05 PM – Commercial break for us to catch our breaths! It’s down to the last 3 contestant guys!

8:10 PM – Back to the Lagos crowd. Team Miracle and Tobi representing!

8:05 PM – Questions from the audience for Alex.

8: 17 PM – Another performance from Davido.

8: 23 PM – Who is leaving next?

8: 25 PM – Tobi has just been evicted.

8: 32 PM – A look back on Tobi’s stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

8:36 PM – Team Miracle and Team Cee-C are in Lagos waving their placards! Tensions are rising.

8:38 PM – Dice Ailes with the performance! Watch this snippet of his performance

8:40 PM – Another energetic performance by Kaffy and her dance group.

8:50 PM – Hey Davido!

#bbnaija #bnxbbnaija3 #bellanaija A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

The post BNxBBNaija3: Get the LIVE UPDATES of the Finale on BellaNaija – Who Will Win? appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

