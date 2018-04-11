BoA, SunTrust Sign MoU To Reach Farmers, Customers - The Tide — Nigeria Today

BoA, SunTrust Sign MoU To Reach Farmers, Customers – The Tide
BoA, SunTrust Sign MoU To Reach Farmers, Customers
The Tide
The Bank of Agriculture (BoA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunTrust Bank (STB) Nigeria Limited to reach no fewer than five million farmers across the country by 2020. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu …
BOA, SunTrust Bank Seal Landmark MoU on Agric Banking
