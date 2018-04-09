 BoA, SunTrust sign pact to improve agribusiness in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
BoA, SunTrust sign pact to improve agribusiness in Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and SunTrust Bank have sealed an e-banking agreement‎ which is instrumental to the development of agricultural sector in Nigeria. The agreement, will among other things, allow the SunTrust Bank to deploy its innovative banking services and other complimentary e-banking services to enable BOA serve its customers across its 140 branches in…

