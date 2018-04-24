Bob Diamond Courts Pimco, Fidelity in Trading Push at Atlas Mara - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Bob Diamond Courts Pimco, Fidelity in Trading Push at Atlas Mara – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bob Diamond Courts Pimco, Fidelity in Trading Push at Atlas Mara
Bob Diamond's African retail banking venture is getting a boost from some of the biggest names in finance. Atlas Mara Ltd., the company formed by the ex-Barclays Plc chief, posted a jump in 2017 revenue from its markets unit that trades currencies …
