“Bobo” By Mayorkun Is The Most Tending Song — Nigeria Today

“Bobo” By Mayorkun Is The Most Tending Song
Mayorkun is not resting after dropping yet another banger to quench the thirst of his fans. This new jam titled “Bobo” features the DMW boss himself Davido has been making waves within and outside the country. This jam is already gaining rave reviews from music pundits and writers.
The post “Bobo” By Mayorkun Is The Most Tending Song appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
